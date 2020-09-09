Attention, mer agitée sur le littoral Jijellien.
Un jeune se noie au grand phare.
Un jeune âgé de 17 ans, venu en famille du sud Algérien, est toujours porté disparu au fond de mer, malgré les recherches par les plongeurs de la protection civile.
لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله.
غريق في شاطيء المنار الكبير وهو شاب يبلغ من العمر 17 سنة ينحدر من الجنوب الجزائري.
البحث عن الغريق مستمر في بحر هائج.
Le défunt est âgé de 17 ans et originaire de la wilaya de Ghardaïa.
البحث متواصل لايجاد الشاب الغريق بشاطيء المنار الكبير، البالغ من العمر 17 سنة والذي ينحدر من ولاية غرداية.
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون.
