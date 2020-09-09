Attention, mer agitée sur le littoral Jijellien.

119139413 4224954094212525 404034675894134313 n
Attention attention, ces deux derniers jours, la mer est très agitée, et, la prudence est de mise.
Plusieurs personnes ont été secourus par les éléments de la protection et les citoyens.
Hélas, il est à signaler officiellement une personne portée disparue, les recherches se poursuivent toujours entre Kissir et le grand phare.
Les vacances, viennent tout juste de terminer pour les uns et commencer pour les autres, il est préférable d'attendre le calme de la mer, dans trois autres jours inchaallah...
MedSouilah
انا الشيء لي محيرني: كفاش الناس تروع تعوم في البحر الهائج ويوم ممطر.
الشاب مازال مفقود في المنار الكبير وعائلة تنجو بأعجوبة في الزواي الغير محروس بعد تدخل بعض الشباب لانقاذهم.

 119070851 4222586331115968 5868654256736191615 n

Un jeune se noie au grand phare.
Un jeune âgé de 17 ans, venu en famille du sud Algérien, est toujours porté disparu au fond de mer, malgré les recherches par les plongeurs de la protection civile.
لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله.
غريق في شاطيء المنار الكبير وهو شاب يبلغ من العمر 17 سنة ينحدر من الجنوب الجزائري.
البحث عن الغريق مستمر في بحر هائج.

Commentaires   

MedSouilah
# MedSouilah 10-09-2020 09:25
Le grand phare: Les recherches se poursuivent pour retrouver le jeune perdu au fond de mer.
Le défunt est âgé de 17 ans et originaire de la wilaya de Ghardaïa.
البحث متواصل لايجاد الشاب الغريق بشاطيء المنار الكبير، البالغ من العمر 17 سنة والذي ينحدر من ولاية غرداية.
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون.
Jijelinfo Med Souilah

